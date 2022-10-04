“I learned a lot” - Xiong Jing Nan praises "evolved" version of Angela Lee following trilogy fight

China's Xiong Jing Nan recently stopped Angela Lee's hopes of becoming a two-division world champion in ONE Championship. 'The Panda' dropped and controlled her Singaporean-American opponent en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 was the final match in the Xiong vs Lee trilogy. Both world champions had one win against the other and this was the final chapter.

The ONE women's strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan won the trilogy and held on to her ONE gold. However, she did acknowledge 'Unstoppable' Lee had made some improvements. In an interview with ONE, Xiong explained that it felt good to defeat the best version of Lee:

"I think she executed a great game plan. She has a great team and a great family who can support her with the best techniques in the world. Like I said in the post-fight interview [in the Circle], I’m very happy to fight an evolved version of Angela Lee. I learned a lot."

With the rubber match victory, the strawweight queen has now defended her throne in an incredible seven bouts. 'The Panda' began her combat sports career as a boxer but has found massive success in ONE Championship.

Xiong Jing Nan on why she entered ONE

The 34-year-old Chinese fighter left a promising career in boxing to compete in MMA. She made her debut in the sport in 2014 and quickly impressed fans. Just four years later in 2018, she won a world title in ONE Championship.

She outlined why she chose ONE. Xiong Jing Nan explained that it's because of how much respect is shown to athletes. In an interview with ONE, she explained:

“Why I chose and love ONE is because the fighters respect each other a lot. There isn’t as much trash talk before and during fights."

Athletes in ONE Championship show the utmost respect to one another, thus upholding the pillars of martial arts: respect and honor. As the Chairman and CEO of ONE Chatri Sityodtong said:

"ONE is a celebration of Asia’s greatest cultural phenomenon: martial arts... and the deep-rooted values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion."

