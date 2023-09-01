Xiong Jing Nan’s boxing coach says they ‘focused on strength and power’ against Wondergirl

The team of ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Xiong Jing Nan is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for her special rules striking match against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak later this month.

Among the aspects they are working on is her strength and power, which they believe would go a long way in putting out a good showing and getting the better of her opponent.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Drian Francisco, a former WBA world champion and the boxing coach of Xiong Jing Nan at Evolve MMA, shared that they are aiming to end the contest with a knockout and are giving focus on it as they sharpen their fighter.

Francisco said:

“We really focused on strength and power in this fight, because the goal is to always score a knockout. That’s what we’re aiming for. But if she comes into this fight and puts on a strong showing, it will be impressive.”

The special rules striking match between ‘The Panda’ and 'Wondergirl' is part of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules match will have the protagonists only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves.

Kicks, knee and elbow strikes are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

Xiong Jing Nan will be making her return to action after successfully defending the ONE strawweight MMA world title against atomweight queen Angela Lee in an all-champion clash in September 2022.

'Wondergirl', for her part, is looking to bounce back after absorbing defeat last July by unanimous decision from Australian Lisa Kyriacou.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.