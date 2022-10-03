“She was robbed” - Fans torn on close decision in Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee trilogy

This past weekend, 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan successfully defended her strawweight throne against atomweight queen Angela Lee, who was looking to add a second world title to her name.

After a five-round war, the Chinese-born ONE women's strawweight world champion was awarded a unanimous decision by the judges. On Instagram, ONE Championship shared the closing moments from this bout:

"These World Champions left it ALL in the Circle!"

The post elicited split reactions from combat sports fans. A follower wrote:

"Angela won that fight. She got robbed."

Another fan commented:

"Well done Xiong!! Well done."

One Instagram user remarked:

"Lee shouldn’t have been so cocky. But you know what they say 'pride comes before the fall'🤷🏽‍♀️ an honorable warrior won. Congrats Xiong"

Xiong Jing Nan on her decision victory

Chinese megastar Xiong Jing Nan successfully defended her ONE women's strawweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 2. However, despite the unanimous decision victory, she still has some detractors.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said he believes Angela Lee may have done enough to win, but emphasized that it was a highly close fight. In an interview with SCMP MMA, he said:

"The main event, the decision went the wrong way, in my opinion. Again, it was a close fight ... Definitely a close, close fight, super close."

Catch the full interview below:

The reigning strawweight was not happy to hear Sityodtong's comments. In her appearance at the post-fight press conference, Xiong said:

“If Chatri disagrees, then why is the belt still with me? If he disagrees, I’m waiting to fight Angela again!”

'The Panda' continued:

“I don’t care about the naysayers as long as I won the fight ... Other people don’t know what I went through. It was a tough time. They can say whatever they want, I don’t give a f*ck ... Angela can be a good grappler and all this, but at the end of the day, I almost knocked Angela out in the first round."

Catch Xiong Jing Nan's comments in the video below:

ONE Championship judge fights as a whole, not round by round, and favors damage. After this world championship bout, the judges' cards were shared, explaining how they came to the conclusion that Xiong deserved to win the fight and keep her crown.

