“I want to unite women both in and out of the circle” - Xiong Jing Nan wants to be an inspiration to all women

Eight-time women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan wants to be an inspiration to all women and not just the ones fighting inside the cage.

This past Friday, Xiong defeated American-Singaporean superstar Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee for a second time, putting her ahead of Lee, 2-1, in their epic trilogy series.

Unsurprised by the reaction of the Angela Lee-supporting crowd, ‘The Panda’ stood her ground with the belt in hand and thanked her Chinese fans amidst all the boos.

Although 'The Panda' feels undervalued, she knows how hard she’s worked to get to the top. The Chinese star hopes the courage she evokes inside and outside the circle translates on-screen to her fans, especially to all the women watching her from around the globe.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Panda’ said:

“I want to unite women both in and out of the circle. I want to show my courage and spirit to the world. I want to represent all women and tell the world that we can do what men do, and do what they cannot.”

Xiong and Lee’s three-year rivalry is far from over. Despite the heated exchanges they had leading up to their bout, Xiong holds the mom-champ in high regard. However, she also believes mutual respect and fairness to be of great importance among competitors.

The Shangdon-born fighter has gone through a long and difficult journey to become one of the best martial artists in the world.

Earning her inaugural strawweight world title in 2018, Xiong has demonstrated time and time again that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Holding an overall record of 18-2, and 9-0 in ONE Championship, Xiong reminded fans this past Friday that she’s not stopping there. She hopes to challenge Lee again at atomweight and become the first-ever two-division women's world champion.

Stamp Fairtex feels that Xiong Jing Nan won fair and square

After a closely contested five-round match between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee, Stamp Fairtex believes the judges made the right decision.

On the same fight card at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex returned to face No.5-ranked atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan. In an equally crowd-pleasing match, Stamp came out victorious after a hard-fought battle.

In the post-fight interview, Stamp talked about her victory as well as shared her thoughts about the controversy regarding Xiong vs. Lee III. She told SCMP MMA:

“I was thinking Xiong Jing Nan is the winner today because I think she threw her weapons more accurately compared to Angela. I know that Angela walked more to Xiong Jing Nan and put a lot of pressure, but it’s not as accurate as Xiong’s, so I go for Xiong Jing Nan.”

Watch Stamp's interview below:

Poll : 0 votes