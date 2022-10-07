“A lot of ‘f**k you’ energy in that fight” - Tiffany Teo felt the intensity of Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan’s match

Tiffany Teo is a keen observer of Just Bleed energy. In the world championship main event between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee, the Singaporean fighter felt a certain intensity in this bout.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the atomweight Teo explained what she experienced:

"I feel like they just really hate each other. There was a lot of f**k you energy in that fight. I expected the fight to be more technical, but I feel like they just wanted blood, and were like ‘let’s bang! Let’s finish each other!’ So it was less technical than I expected. I was like ‘oh my god, they hate each other, they just want to kill each other right now!’"

The headlining bout at ONE on Prime Video 2 saw Angela Lee attempt to capture a second world title in ONE Championship, but China's Xiong Jing Nan put a stop to that sentiment. It was an intense strawweight fight that saw Lee get dropped and nearly finished but rallied back and earned a few submission attempts throughout the showdown.

The signature 'F**k you energy' Tiffany Teo observed in this fight kept up after this match. Angela Lee complained on Instagram about judging along with some fans. If people feel Lee deserved to win the fight, 'The Panda' has a message:

“I don’t care about the naysayers as long as I won the fight ... They can say whatever they want, I don’t give a f**k."

Tiffany Teo vs. Angela Lee?

Tiffany Teo, now a top-five ranked atomweight, watched the aforementioned fight with a keen eye as she may be next in line to challenge Angela Lee for her atomweight throne. At ONE 161, 'No Chill' wowed audiences with a first-round submission against Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat.

The Singaporean atomweight fighter is calling her shot and saying she could beat world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee. In an interview, Teo explained how she sees the matchup going:

“I think I have superior striking compared to Angela and I think we’re pretty even on the ground. I feel like I can mix things up in terms of MMA, in just setting up my takedowns you know. I just feel like I pose a different threat to her compared to all the other athletes she has faced."

Tiffany Teo against Angela Lee for the atomweight crown may be a possibility in 2023. Singapore's 'No Chill' has an impressive 11-2 record with her only two losses being world title bids against Xiong Jing Nan at strawweight. She has new world title aspirations after switching recently to atomweight.

