"Y'all did her so dirty" - Fans lose it as influencer asks Gilbert Burns' wife to list Kamaru Usman's last 3 KOs

Gilbert Burns' wife Bruna Burns recently had an awkward interview moment with Spanish TikToker Matthew Shaw.

Shaw, founder of the channel Bebida Tailgate, hilariously asked Mrs. Burns to list Kamaru Usman's last three KO opponents. Bruna certainly must not have been pleased considering the fact that her husband 'Durinho' is also one of Usman's last three KO victims.

To make things even funnier, one of Burns' children started seriously naming Usman's KO wins.

Watch the entire interaction below:

While the entire exchange appears to have been in good humor, MMA Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions. Most fans had a good laugh out of it, but a few deemed it disrespectful.

Catch some comments below:

"y'all did her so dirty"

"Lmfao when Gilbert's kid starting listing Kamaru's victims😭😭"

"Always show respect to the family, dammit!"

"If she's in on this her reactions are killer. If she's not the coincidence is killing :)"

"what a clown, it’s unbelievable how someone can lack respect & simple morals to this extent"

For the record, Kamaru Usman's last three KO wins came against Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal between 2019 and 2021, in that order.

Will Gilbert Burns' next fight be a title fight?

Gilbert Burns retired Jorge Masvidal with a dominant decision win in the co-main event at UFC 287 on Saturday.

While 'Durinho' has essentially done everything possible to guarantee a title shot, UFC president Dana White surprisingly insists on Colby Covington getting the next welterweight gold bid.

However, Burns is also unwilling to settle for anything less than a title shot. The Brazilian recently demanded to weigh in as the the back-up fighter for Covington's clash against champ Leon Edwards at UFC 291 this July, followed by the next title shot. 'Durinho' said during the UFC 287 post-fight presser:

“I’m going out there, I’m gonna do my training camp (for) five rounds. I’ll go to London, I’ll be the back-up, and I’m the next in line to fight for the title. Otherwise, let me go, my guy. Let me do my thing. These guys are making a million dollars a year in other organizations. Step up. That’s it... I’m a back-up for the next fight, and I’m fighting for the title next.”

Catch Gilbert Burns' comments below:

It looks like Gilbert Burns will finally get his due as Dana White immediately accepted the deal. The 53-year-old said:

“I love that. You got a deal.”

Catch Dana White's comments below:

