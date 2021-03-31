'Ya fat skinny tick' - Conor McGregor goes on Twitter rant at Nate Diaz over BMF belt and the definition of a yacht

Conor McGregor has once again engaged in a war of words with Nate Diaz. Earlier in the day, the Irishman took to Twitter and asked the UFC to create a customized McGregor belt.

In doing so, The Notorious One also took shots at Diaz, who in 2019 fought for the customized BMF Championship. In an explicit tweet, Conor McGregor explained that he should be labeled the 'BMF' for going up two weight divisions on a week's notice to fight Diaz.

You can read Conor McGregor's first tweet aimed at Nate Diaz here.

In his rant towards Diaz, the former UFC double champion further said that the former cannot go around calling regular boats yachts.

McGregor, who currently seems to be enjoying himself on his yacht, further demanded to see Diaz's yacht.

The Notorious One wrote that Nate Diaz was fighting for a 20K purse when the latter claimed he was partying on a yacht in Mexico before the duo's UFC 196 bout back in 2016.

You can’t just go around calling regular boats, yachts.

The rhetoric spread around in this business is disgraceful at times. “Nate was partying on a yacht in Cabo”

I demand to see this “yacht”

He was fighting for 20k at that exact time. 20k show. 20k win was his exact purse. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are among two of the biggest rivals in UFC history

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz first initiated their heated rivalry in 2015 when the latter called out the Irishman after his win over Michael Johnson. The two would go on to fight each other the following year, with Diaz handing McGregor his first loss in the UFC.

After submitting Conor McGregor, the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster agreed to a rematch with his rival. The two men went at it in another brutal welterweight bout.

You be partied under the table as well ya fat skinny tick pic.twitter.com/aTnsYxaekP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

The rematch ended in the Irishman's favor, with Conor McGregor winning via decision. Following their second bout in 2016, McGregor and Diaz stated that they would be more than willing to run the trilogy. However, both fighters currently seem busy doing their own thing in the UFC.

Conor McGregor is focused on his upcoming third fight against Dustin Poirier in June. In contrast, Nate Diaz will be returning to the Octagon on May 15th in a five-round non-title bout against Leon Edwards.

Serving as the co-main event of UFC 262, Diaz and Edwards will collide in a historic welterweight bout.