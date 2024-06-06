"Ya all was panicking for no reason" - Fans get hopeful about Conor McGregor's return after T-Mobile Arena's latest tweet amid raging drama

Conor McGregor's upcoming fight will seemingly proceed as planned after days of speculation following the cancelation of a recent pre-fight presser. A recent social media post from T-Mobile Arena, the host of the upcoming pay-per-view, has drawn a ton of reactions from fans.

After a three-year hiatus, McGregor is scheduled to make his much-awaited comeback to the octagon later this month when he competes against Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event.

However, doubts remained regarding the fight's future after a press conference that was supposed to take place in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday was abruptly postponed. The suspense further heightened when rumors circulated that the former two-division champion had canceled all scheduled media appearances.

However, T-Mobile Arena recently took to X and posted the fight poster along with a link to purchase tickets.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''Ya all was panicking for no reason''

''Now this gives me great positivity''

''Get ready for the greatest show. The king is back''

''He wanted more money and now he got it''

McGregor has not competed since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, where he suffered a gruesome leg injury. After a lengthy period on the sidelines for surgeries and recovery, he returned to full fitness and served as a coach opposite Chandler on Season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

Although it was first anticipated that they would clash last year, McGregor and Chandler will finally face off at UFC 303. The five-round, 170-pound bout is set to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters are coming off a loss against Poirier and will look to get back in the win column.

Conor McGregor sheds light on 303 press conference being postponed

As mentioned above, the much-anticipated UFC 303 press conference in Dublin was abruptly postponed. Tickets for the presser apparently sold out in less than four minutes, which is not surprising considering that the UFC's biggest star will be the main attraction at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Conor McGregor addressed the matter and sincerely apologized to the fans who were anticipating it in a recent post on X, writing:

"In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

