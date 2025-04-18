Yair Rodriguez dismisses Movsar Evloev's callout, declares Alexander Volkanovski rematch "the only fight" he's willing to accept

Yair Rodriguez reiterated his desire to face Alexander Volkanovski next, declining Movsar Evloev's callout for a No.1 contender matchup. Rodriguez is optimistic about capturing the featherweight title from Volkanovski if they run it back.

Following his unanimous decision win over Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314, Rodriguez called for a rematch with Volkanovski, who won the vacant 145-pound belt in the main event. The Mexican's remarks didn't sit well with Evloev, who has long been chasing a title shot. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the undefeated Russian called out 'El Pantera' for a title eliminator bout.

However, Rodriguez isn't eyeing any matchups other than a title fight with Volkanovski. In his recent interview with MMA Junkie, the former interim champion doubled down on his desire to take on the reigning champion, turning down Evloev's callout.

''Nobody [else], I want to fight Volkanovski. It doesn't matter whoever it is, I want to fight Volkanovski first... Why would I take another fight? The fight that I want is against Volkanovski, and that's the only fight I'm willing to take... I can say whatever I want, but at the end of the day, the UFC is the one deciding, and Alexander Volkanovski as champion has some power of negotiation in terms of that, but I am confident that they will give me the title shot."

He then expressed his confidence in dethroning Volkanovski.

''I'm a way, way better version of myself. I'm doing things completely different right now, and I feel confident that this time I will be able to come out with the win."

Check out Yair Rodriguez's comments below (7:33):

Rodriguez previously faced Volkanovski in a title unification bout at UFC 290 in 2023, suffering a crushing TKO defeat. Meanwhile, Evloev made a strong case for a title shot with his unanimous decision win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 last year.

Yair Rodriguez hails Alexander Volkanovski as the featherweight GOAT

Alexander Volkanovski proved his critics wrong and became a two-time featherweight champion by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314 via unanimous decision. Volkanovski's title-winning performance earned him praise from many, including former opponent Yair Rodriguez.

In the aforementioned interview with MMA Junkie, Rodriguez expressed his admiration for Volkanovski, citing him as the greatest of all time.

''I don't know if that's the case or not, but I also believe Volkanovski is one of the greatest of all time, and he has shown that. He has shown that for many years now, and I am happy to face this new Volkanovski... I think he's the GOAT of 145.'' [8:30]

