Yair Rodriguez squares up to Brian Ortega and his sons in "wholesome" UFC Mexico faceoff moment, fans react - "Brother in arms, enemies in octagon"

Fans recently voiced their opinions about Yair Rodriguez engaging in a wholesome face-off with Brian Ortega and his sons.

The former UFC interim featherweight champion is set to face fellow former title challenger Ortega at UFC Mexico City this weekend. The fight will serve as the co-main event and is a rematch of their 2022 encounter, which Rodriguez won by first-round TKO after 'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury.

The two featherweight contenders faced off at UFC Mexico City's media day, with Ortega involving his two sons as well.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Wholesome moment''

Another fan wrote:

''This is what we wanna see, brother in arms enemies in octagon, leave the aggressive shit for the cage, ilia could take a page.''

One fan mocked Ortega, writing:

''Good to see @BrianTcity wheeling his children out for media opportunities, after not being present for years''

After their first encounter, Rodriguez won interim gold and then came up short against Alexander Volkanovski in a lineal featherweight title bid at UFC 290.

On the other hand, Ortega was defeated by Volkanovski via unanimous decision at UFC 266 in September 2021, in his second attempt to win the UFC featherweight title.

This weekend's winner could potentially get another shot at the featherweight title, considering Ilia Topuria defeated Volkanovski to become the new champion this past Saturday.

Yair Rodriguez fires back at Ilia Topuria

Yair Rodriguez is visibly upset by Ilia Topuria's comments. The Spaniard shocked the world by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round to win the UFC featherweight title at UFC 298 this past weekend.

Prior to his win, Topuria stated that he wasn't interested in giving former champion Max Holloway, former interim champion Rodriguez, or former title challenger Brian Ortega a shot at the title.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Rodriguez spoke to Ariel Helwani about Topuria's remarks and had this to say:

''I just don’t f**ing like the guy, he talks so much sh*t, and I think it was an easy way for him to go and fight for the title. I’m not only going to say me, but different fighters, we have to go fight like true warriors, true f**ing lions, and this guy, I think it was an easier way to go and fight for the title.''

Catch Yair Rodriguez's comments below (7:22):