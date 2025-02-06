"Yeah Dom I did like that girl" - Sean Strickland and fans react to "unhinged and wholesome" UFC 312 moments with Nina-Marie Daniele

Sean Strickland is days away from his rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. The former UFC middleweight champion and a few other fighters who are fighting at the pay-per-view event were interviewed by Nina-Marie Daniele before their respective showdowns. Strickland and MMA fans reacted to the hilarious video when the content creator posted it on her social media.

The video compilation starts with 'Tarzan' detailing a past instance involving a girl and Dominick Cruz. It is followed by du Plessis revealing a "weird" interaction with a fan. The compilation also features snippets from Weili Zhang, Tatiana Suarez, and Anshul Jubli.

"Unhinged & wholesome UFC 312 moments!"

The former UFC middleweight champion reacted to the post by referencing the Dominick Cruz story in the comments section:

"Yeah Dom I did like that girl.. but how is a kid on a bike supposed to make a stripper happy :/"

A fan reacted to it by comparing Strickland to a "young" Don Frye:

"sean, he looks like don frye young version🔥🔥."

Another fan pleaded with Dominick Cruz to address Strickland's "accusations" by mentioning him and writing:

"@dominickcruz please speak on these accusations 😂😂😂😂 ."

Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram

Sean Strickland weighs in on Dricus du Plessis' fighting style with Daniel Cormier

Sean Strickland is all set to take on Dricus du Plessis on Feb. 9 at UFC 312 for the UFC middleweight title. The former champion sat down with Daniel Cormier for an interview.

The duo talked about various subjects concerning MMA and Strickland's beef with his fellow UFC fighters. Daniel Cormier eventually asked 'Tarzan' about his opinion on his upcoming rival du Plessis, to which he replied:

"Dricus...he fights like a r**ard off a short bus...no, seriously...dude, like I mean really, it's like, if you were to go watch two little special kids fight, they'd resemble Dricus. Like, he's just head down, full sin, but it's highly effective. Unlike last time, you're not gonna head butt me and I'm gonna pick you apart for five rounds."

Watch Sean Strickland's comments below (4:50):

The pair squared off against each other for the first time at UFC 297 where Strickland entered the octagon as the defending middleweight champion. After a competitive five rounds, du Plessis was declared the winner by a split decision and walked away with the middleweight title.

