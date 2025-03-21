"Yeah, to fight you" - Rodtang jokingly tells former champ Adriano Moraes to fight him in MMA during ONE 172 fight week

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's unwavering confidence in himself led him to challenge Adriano Moraes to an MMA bout — albeit jokingly.

In an Instagram video by ONE, 'The Iron Man' and Moraes crossed paths at the hotel ahead of their must-watch bouts at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which occurs on Sunday, March 23.

Rodtang teased what he learned from his recent sparring session with now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, and Moraes' former rival, Demetrious Johnson by easily lifting 'Mikinho' off his feet. The surprised Brazilian said:

"Oh, ****! Oh, ****! You are a wrestler? Oh, ****! You're going to MMA?"

The Thai hero jokingly replied:

"Yeah, to fight you."

Moraes, a former 135-pound MMA king himself, responded:

"You're going to fight me? What the ****! I'm gonna meet you soon."

Watch their hilarious interaction below:

Though Rodtang competing in MMA is not outside the realm of possibility, he will first need to take care of business at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

There, he will step inside the circle against Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout that fans have been waiting to see since the latter signed with ONE in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Moraes takes on Yuya Wakamatsu for the currently vacant 135-pound MMA crown in the undercard of ONE 172.

Rodtang promises memorable matchup with Takeru

Rodtang always tries his best to give fans what they want, and he believes that his battle with Takeru will live up to their high expectations.

In a recent interview with ONE, the 27-year-old declared:

"Takeru said he would fight as if it's his last fight, and he came to ONE to fight me, so I am really happy to respond to him. This fight is going to be a barnburner. Everyone will definitely enjoy it."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

