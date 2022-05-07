Jon Jones one of two most crazy party animals, claims Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero recently named Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal as the two fellow MMA fighters who are the most fun to party with.

While speaking to Shak MMA, 'Soldier of God' stated that he and 'Bones' have always had great times whenever they go out together. While he hasn't been out as much with 'Gamebred', it has always been fun when Masvidal is with him as well. Here's what the translator said on behalf of the Bellator MMA light heavyweight contender:

"With Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal. Every time I've gone out with Jon Jones it's been a hell of a party. It's been a great time. Granted even though he's had his issues, every time he's gone out with Yoel, there has been no issues. Just a very good time, good vibes, everything. He [Romero] just believes that Jon Jones doesn't have proper guidance around him all the time and someone to take care of him and guide him the right way. But the times with him has been nothing but great. Also, with Masvidal, great times, great parties, a lot of fun. He's not gone out quite a lot. But the times he has gone out with them, has been a hell of a party every single time."

Watch Yoel Romero talk to Shak MMA:

Romero and Jones trained together for a while when both of them were still active in the UFC. The 45-year-old has been a long-term teammate and friend of Jorge Masvidal at the American Top Team gym as well.

Yoel Romero returns at Bellator 280

Romero is set to make his return to competition at Bellator 280 when he faces Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight bout. The card is currently ongoing and 'Soldier of God' is set to fight in the co-main event slot.

Polizzi is 15 years younger than Romero at 30. 'Eazy' has a professional record of 10-1 so far in his career.

Romero, on the other hand, is a former multi-time UFC title challenger. He has a tremendous wrestling pedigree. However, his striking acumen is of great standard as well. The 45-year-old possesses thunderous knockout power in his hands.

Romero lost to Phil Davis at Bellator 266 on his organizational debut. Whether 'Soldier of God' returns to winning ways remains to be seen.

