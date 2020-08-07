Yoel Romero, who is currently on a 3-fight losing streak will fight again at Aug 22 in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Munhoz.

With UFC 252 scheduled for August 15, the promotion has announced its next event on August 22. The UFC Fight Night event is headlined by a bantamweight showdown between former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, who will be making his divisional debut against top contender Pedro Munhoz.

The co-main event will see two powerhouse middleweights in Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall lock horns.

There have been no official announcements regarding the preliminary and early preliminary fight cards of the event. However, the main event and the co-main events have already sent the fans into a frenzy.

According to ESPN, Edgar vs Munhoz was actually scheduled for UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. However, Munhoz tested positive for coronavirus and the fight fell apart.

But Munhoz has recovered fully now. So the bantamweight showdown is set for UFC Apex in Vegas.

Also, the co-main event between Romero and Hall almost guarantees fireworks despite Yoel Romero's last outing, a defeat against Israel Adesanya, which was dubbed as "pretty boring" and one of the most forgettable fights inside the Octagon.

Yoel Romero is yet to pick up a win in his last three fights while Hall is on a two-fight win streak. However, it still doesn’t rule out Yoel Romero’s chances of claiming a sensational win. Even without all the stats, Yoel Romero vs Hall appears intense for several other reasons.

Both fighters are known for their knockout prowess. Thus many expect it to be a war when they face off at UFC Apex. Fans are hoping for one treat of a contest on this one.

Yoel Romero has been a 3-time title challenger and has famous stoppage wins over former champions like Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida.

As for Hall, he has also faced some top-quality oppositions while his stay in the UFC. But touted as one of the greatest talents of the division he is yet to show his full arsenal of skills in the UFC. He is currently on a 2 fight win streak with his last defeat coming to title challenger Paulo Costa by stoppage.

But he has been known for his flashy striking since his Ultimate Fighter days. A spinning KO of Gegard Mousasi has been one of the biggest highlights of his career. You can check out the knockout below.

He has also defeated legends of the game like Chris Leben, current One FC champion Aung La N Sang, Gegard Mousasi, Thiago Santos. His KO of Adam Cella at TUF 17 was described as "one of the nastiest KO's ever" by company president Dana White. Check out the clip below.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a war for the ages or a moment to remember to be produced when he steps opposite to Yoel Romero, who has his special collection of knockouts.

And also with Edgar finally making his teased bantamweight debut against a quality fighter like Munhoz, the main event promises to be a fantastic one. Both men have been on the wrong end of results in their last outing with Edgar losing to " The Koren Zombie" Chan Sung Jung by stoppage. And Munhoz falling short against Aljamain Sterling getting his 3 fight win streak snapped.

With the Co-main and Main event set to be fireworks, the card is one fan will love to see and are waiting for. Although the remaining card is yet to be announced.