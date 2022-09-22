"He has provided me with everything" - Yoel Romero says Conor McGregor has taken care of his every need in Ireland

Former UFC fighter Yoel Romero seems to be in the good books of Conor McGregor. 'Soldier of God' is scheduled to fight Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285 on September 23 in Dublin, Ireland, which is home to McGregor.

According to Romero, 'The Notorious' has taken care of his every need while he prepares for his fight in Ireland. The former UFC fighter claims that the Irishman has been very hospitable and has catered to a variety of his needs, ranging from providing a car to even a gym to train in. Expressing his gratitude, the 45-year-old veteran said on The MMA Hour:

"Conor has been great with me. He has provided me with everything I needed and more since I arrived in Ireland. Do I need a car? It's there. Do I need something to eat? It's there. Do I need a gym to train in? It's there. He has been so helpful and I'm so thankful for his helping hand."

Watch Yoel Romero's comments on Conor McGregor at the 2:35 mark of the video below:

McGregor recently praised Romero's craftiness with reference to his fight against Paulo Costa, which is uncharacteristic of the Irishman. 'The Notorious' also claimed that he plans to model the second-half of his career on Romero.

Conor McGregor is "not interested" in Floyd Mayweather rematch

Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in a crossover boxing bout in 2017, the first of its kind in UFC history. 'Money' stopped the former UFC double champ via a tenth-round TKO to extend his professional record to 50-0. Neither man has boxed professionally since, with McGregor returning to the UFC and Mayweather taking up exhibition bouts.

Floyd Mayweather is now seemingly plotting a rematch against McGregor, be it an exhibition or a professional bout. However, the legendary boxer admittedly would prefer an exhibition bout as he doesn't want to take any serious damage. 'Money' recently told Charlotte Daly of the Daily Mail:

"I want to go out there this weekend and have fun, then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023. We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment."

However, McGregor has clearly denied any interest in a rematch against Mayweather. Posting a picture from their first outing, 'The Notorious' wrote on Instagram:

"#notinterested"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far