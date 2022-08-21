Create

"The one where he gets cut from the UFC" - Fans react to Conor McGregor saying he'll model the "second half of his career" on Yoel Romero

Conor McGregor (L), Yoel Romero (R) [L image via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Sayan Nag
Conor McGregor recently lauded former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero. McGregor shared a clip of Romero's iconic battle with Paulo Costa ahead of the Brazilian's UFC 278 clash against Luke Rockhold.

The clip shows a crazy sequence where the 'Soldier of God' gets dropped by Costa, immediately recovers, and points away before returning the favor. Giving props to Romero's 'craftiness', McGregor claimed he would model the second half of his career on the Cuban knockout artist.

The craftiness of Yoel has always been incredible to watch! I am modeling the second half of my career off of this mad Cubano. @YoelRomeroMMA. Excited for the fights this evening. twitter.com/DovySimuMMA/st…

Fans are seemingly unimpressed with McGregor's plans for the second innings of his career. Many believe the Irishman's chin won't hold up in slugfests as Romero's did. Taking a dig at 'Notorious', a fan asked if the resemblance to Romero in the second half would mean getting cut from the UFC. @SMH404 wrote:

"which part, the one where he gets cut from the UFC? cause you got no grappling no chin no cardio and skinny weak legs so not sure what exactly you’re gonna try to replicate lol"
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA which part, the one where he gets cut from the UFC? cause you got no grappling no chin no cardio and skinny weak legs so not sure what exactly you’re gonna try to replicate lol
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA Need a chin for that mate
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA The second half of your career?! Sure buddy. The $ killed your drive!
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA @DustinPoirier ended your career. The “second half of your career” will take place on Twitter.
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA By second half of career and modelling Romero guess you mean https://t.co/raZoSbxPFI
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA Why would you change I think the Dillon DANIS style you adopted is working well for you especially when you are attending pubs or bars!

As expected, fans also continue to rally for the Irishman's return to the octagon.

@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA we are just waiting for your return Conor
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA Mate are you fighting this year or what? You need activity and a dub baddddd.
@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA Comeback season has begun! LETS GO CHAMP! 👑 https://t.co/ulLFRy7Bps

Unlike McGregor, one fan in particular was unimpressed by Romero's crafty gesture and compared it to a false handshake.

@TheNotoriousMMA @YoelRomeroMMA No craftiness by yeol the pointing is just cheating no different to the false hand shake at the beginning of a fight

Is Conor McGregor likely to make a UFC return?

Conor McGregor has been out of action for a year, nursing his broken leg. The former UFC double champ is currently on a two-fight skid and has gone 1-3 in his last four.

McGregor is currently vacationing in Europe on his Lamborghini superyacht with his base in Majorca, Spain. While the Irishman shares training clips at regular intervals, fans are concerned about his festive lifestyle.

While McGregor is yet to provide a potential timeline for his return, the Dubliner has no dearth of opponents calling him out. The 34-year-old is also making his Hollywood debut in the remake of the 80's classic, Road House, which has raised further doubts about his UFC return.

While McGregor's spokesperson insists that the Irishman's top focus in fighting, 'Notorious' recently revealed that his broken leg has not fully recovered yet.

