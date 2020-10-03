Yoel Romero takes a jibe at Israel Adesanya; Lobbies for a rematch

Yoel Romero is currently on a three-fight losing streak despite all of them being closely contested decision losses.

Regardless, Romero has consistently maintained his stance that he absolutely deserves a rematch against Israel Adesanya. The Soldier Of God challenged Adesanya for the latter’s UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 248 earlier this year.

It was a fight that saw both fighters refraining from committing to their attacks. As a result of this cautious approach from both of them the fight ended up being a lackluster affair, with Adesanya being awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Yoel Romero asserts that he cannot be bullied; Continues lobbying for a rematch with Adesanya

Israel Adesanya put his UFC Middleweight Championship on the line against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, with many expecting The Eraser to be the toughest challenge of Adesanya’s MMA career thus far.

Costa was undefeated prior to facing Adesanya and had racked up a number of emphatic knockout victories on his path to the top of the Middleweight division. In fact, Costa’s previous fight was a closely contested unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero.

However, Costa seemed unable to replicate the success of his aggressive fighting style against Adesanya in their Middleweight Title matchup at UFC 253. Adesanya picked Costa apart from a distance in a brilliant display of unparalleled technical striking acumen and retained his title via TKO in the second round.

Yoel Romero put forth a tweet regarding UFC 253 and a potential rematch against Adesanya last month. Besides, The Soldier Of God referred to himself as the people’s champion.

Romero has been known to refer to himself by the aforesaid moniker. He’s often stated that he truly believes that Adesanya ran from him throughout their fight and that The Soldier Of God is the true UFC Middleweight Champion.

Furthermore, Romero has now once again alluded towards a potential rematch against the current Middleweight Champion. Romero forth a tweet with a photograph of him standing tall against a cornered Adesanya.

Advertisement

“Un-Bully-able #thepeopleschamp”

Will the UFC book a rematch between Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya visibly struggled to break Yoel Romero’s defense in their first encounter.

However, given the fact that their fight was branded by many in the MMA community as uninteresting, UFC President Dana White and the promotion’s matchmakers are unlikely to book a rematch between the two fighters anytime soon.

That being said, Adesanya has soundly beaten most top fighters in the UFC Middleweight division. The only close fights Adesanya has been in were against Kelvin Gastelum and Yoel Romero.

Advertisement

Would you like to see a rematch between Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya? Sound off in the comments.