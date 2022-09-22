"Keep making him proud" - Yoel Romero feels "validated" by Conor McGregor's recent praise

Former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero professed his admiration for Conor McGregor, who recently claimed that he would remodel his second fight spell off the Cuban mixed martial artist.

Excited for the fights this evening. Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA paulo costa drops yoel romero, yoel romero recovers and points away before dropping paulo 🤣

Yoel Romero competed in the UFC for seven years before switching to Bellator. A former Olympic silver medalist and one of the most decorated wrestlers to transition to MMA, Romero has maintained a cordial relationship with Conor McGregor.

'Soldier of God' will face Melvin Manhoef on September 23, 2022, at Bellator 285 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Ahead of the fight, Romero claimed he feels validated by the former UFC two-division champion's praise. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Cuban native said:

"The fact that someone like Conor McGregor, who made mixed martial arts and UFC history by becoming the first fighter to hold two belts at the same time. For someone like him to recognize you, it validates every kind of effort that you make. Every stride that you take. And it makes you want to perform even better to keep making him proud."

Romero parted ways with the UFC and announced his departure to test the free agency waters in December 2020. Later that month, the Cuban fighter announced that he had agreed to a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA, where he would compete as a light heavyweight.

Watch Romero discuss McGregor's praise at the 4:20 mark below:

Yoel Romero says Conor McGregor made sure all his arrangements in Ireland were taken care of

Yoel Romero will lock horns with Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event of Bellator 285. Manhoef withdrew from the initially scheduled bout at Bellator 280 due to a hand injury while stopping burglars.

The 45-year-old combat sports veteran claimed that the prospect of putting on a show for Irish fans, who have a rich history of warrior culture, excites him the most.

During his stay at Eire, Romero claimed that Conor McGregor made sure that all his requirements were looked after:

“Conor has been great with me. He has provided me with everything I needed and more since I arrived in Ireland. I need a car, it’s there. Do I need something to eat? It’s there. Do I need a gym to train in? It’s there. He has been so helpful and I’m so thankful for his helping hand.”

