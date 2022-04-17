Yoshihiro Akiyama sends Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook a training session invite on Instagram 

Yoshihiro Akiyama has extended an invitation to Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook after the singer shared a training video showing his hand speed.

Jungkook regularly posts videos of his pad work on Instagram, showing why he is arguably the strongest and fittest member of the group. Japanese martial arts legend Akiyama, who is also known as Choo Sung Hoon to mainstream media fans in Korea, was impressed enough by his latest post and extended an invite to the K-Pop star.

Translated, Akiyama said:

“Please tell him for me that we should have a sparring session next time. ^__^”

Akiyama has South Korean and Japanese heritage and won gold medals in the Asian Games for both countries in 2001 and 2002, respectively. He later started his MMA career in K1, a martial arts organization that holds events in multiple countries, including both South Korea and Japan.

He has taken his talents across the globe and has now found a home in ONE Championship. He is known to K-content fans as the father of Choo Sa Rang in the hit reality series, Return of Superman.

As such, fans of the popular musical group expressed their playful concern for Jungkook, knowing full well what Akiyama can do. Translated, one fan said:

“Even if he’s a boxing puppy, he’s still a baby puppy… Sarang’s daddy, please go easy on him.”

Yoshihiro Akiyama could be featured in potential show in South Korea

ONE Championship is looking to have shows in countries that it hasn’t been in before. Akiyama earlier revealed that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is in discussions about the possibility of putting on an event in South Korea.

Considering the mainstream popularity of Yoshihiro Akiyama, getting him featured on the card could entice fans to watch any possible events. After all, South Korean fans may be eager to watch the TV dad in his element.

At 46, Akiyama is no spring chicken, but he can still throw some hands. In March, he knocked out fellow legend Shinya Aoki at ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase.

Clearly, he can still go, and with the responses of BTS’ global fans, it looks like his legend extends beyond martial arts.

