"You ain't no movie star, no superstar yet" - Alexander Volkanovski sends Ilia Topuria chilling message ahead of UFC 298 

Alexander Volkanovski has sent a message to Ilia Topuria ahead of their fight at UFC 298. The pay-per-view main event is slated to take place on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Topuria appears confident ahead of their fight, believing it will be the easiest fight of his career thus far. With a 6-0 record in the promotion, the rising challenger has carved a path through the division.

Volkanovski spoke about Topuria with David Adesanya on his brother Israel's YouTube channel. The Aussie talked about the Spaniard's overconfidence prior to the fight and stated:

''I'm gonna go out there and I'm exactly I'm gonna be like mate I'm doing this for you, you're going to bounce back. When my days in the UFC's done all right, start earning that sh*t, you know what I mean, you ain't no movie star, you ain't no superstar.''

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (22.42):

In his incredible tenure as champion, Volkanovski has defeated legend after legend at 145 pounds and has yet to taste defeat. Like his opponent, the featherweight king is confident before their fight.

Volkanovski has ruled the featherweight division for quite some time. It will be interesting to watch if 'El Matador' can claim the throne held by 'The Great' since 2019 or if the latter can derail Topuria's buzz and humble him in the process.

Alexander Volkanovski shares his thoughts on BMF title fight at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje is set to defend his BMF belt for the first time against Max Holloway in the co-main event of the highly anticipated UFC 300.

Alexander Volkanovski, who previously faced Holloway, has shared his opinion on the BMF title bout in the same interview. He said:

''It's going to be interesting, I'm really looking forward to it. If I had to lean towards someone, probably Gaethje, but I do not think it's going to be a white wash, I think Max is definitely in for a big, big chancey." (26:22)

The featherweight champion has fought Holloway three times in the UFC. 'Volk' initially took the featherweight title from a dominant Holloway at UFC 245 in 2019 by unanimous decision.

The fight was closer in the instant title rematch at UFC 251 but Volkanovski won again, this time via split decision. However, in their most recent encounter at UFC 276, the Aussie was completely in charge and dominated the entire five rounds, winning by unanimous decision (50-45 X 3).