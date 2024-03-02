"You almost ended our lives LMAO" - Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to Sean Strickland almost ruining his birthday surprise

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland turned 33 on Feb. 27 and his friends and family treated him to a birthday surprise.

However, things could have gone south quickly, judging by Strickland's reaction to seeing his house inhabited outside of his knowledge. 'Tarzan' immediately reached out for his gun and had it ready to fire as he entered his home.

He justified his preparedness and thanked his friends for their gesture:

"What do you do when you walk to your door and you hear voices laughing..... go in half cocked.... lmao! Thank you guys :)"

Check out Sean Strickland's Instagram post below:

Nina-Marie Daniele, a mixed martial arts content creator who is also a good friend of Strickland due to her constant collaborations with the UFC, was also at the surprise and warned others from trying to spring one on the middleweight.

She commented on Strickland's Instagram post and mentioned risking her life to surprise her friend on his birthday.

"Here’s the thing about surprising Sean on his Bday… don’t do it! You almost ended our lives LMAO 🤦🏻‍♀️😂," she said.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment in the screenshot below:

Nina-Marie Daniele's comment on Sean Strickland's Instagram post. [via Instagram]

Sean Strickland blasts Jake Paul for fighting 'cans'

Sean Strickland went off on influencer turned boxer Jake Paul for his latest opponent.

Paul is set to take on Ryan Bourland, a 35-year-old boxer with a professional record of 17 wins and two losses. The two fighters will feature in the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke in Puerto Rico on March 2.

While Serrano will defend his featherweight championship against Meinke, Paul has been criticized for fighting relatively less popular fighters. Strickland took to X (formerly Twitter) and questioned if anyone even knew about Paul's upcoming fight. He blamed fellow UFC middleweight Sam Alvey for acquainting him with the information.

Strickland also accused Paul of rigging his matchups to get victories. He wrote:

"Did you guys know Paul is fighting?! Neither did.. Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in. Was it hard to find a retired fighter to box?? You're literally paying cans to fight and lose to you. Is that even legal? You're a fu****g clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport."

Check out Sean Strickland's post on Jake Paul below on X:

