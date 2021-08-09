"You already snake one of your friends" - Leon Edwards tells Gilbert Burns to fight yet another teammate in Vicente Luque

Leon Edwards isn't fancying a fight against Gilbert Burns. After being called out by 'Durinho' several times, the 29-year-old Brit has suggested that Burns should face his teammate Vicente Luque instead.

Following his huge victory over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, Burns has gone on a callout spree, challenging the likes of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Edwards.

The Brazilian recently uploaded a video to his Twitter account in which Dana White states that it will "probably be a good idea" for Edwards to compete in another fight before he earns a title shot.

Responding to the tweet, 'Rocky' fired a scathing shot at Gilbert Burns:

"You should fight Luque. You already snake one of your friends from the gym what’s another one to you," wrote Edwards.

You should fight Luque. You already snake one of your friends from the gym what’s another one to you — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 9, 2021

Edwards' "snake" reference can be alluded to Burns' UFC 258 title fight against his former teammate Kamaru Usman. In the third round of the fight, Usman defeated Burns via TKO.

The pair trained together for almost eight years at Blackzilians and Sanford MMA. In 2020, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' decided to part ways with Burns. He is currently training at ONX Sports under famed coach Trevor Wittman.

Will Gilbert Burns fight Vicente Luque?

Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque share a brotherly relationship. Knowing that they could be on a collision course in the future, Burns said he would rather return to lightweight than fight against Luque.

"Vicente is my brother. I will never fight Vicente," Gilbert Burns told The Schmo. "I hope he does the best. I want him to be the champion. I'm going to help him out, he has helped me out. But if everything is going good, I might get to drop down (to lightweight). I'm not fighting Vicente."

Watch Burns' full interview with The Schmo below:

Burns later clarified that there "is no way" he'd share the octagon with Luque, whom he considers to be "more than a friend."

"Just letting it clear again @VicenteLuqueMMA is more than a friend to me he is a brother a real brother! Is no way I’m fighting him!" Gilbert Burns wrote on Twitter.

Just letting it clear again @VicenteLuqueMMA is more than a friend to me he is a brother a real brother! Is no way I’m fighting him!

-

Só pra deixar claro mais uma vez @VicenteLuqueMMA é mais que um amigo, é um irmão de verdade! Não tem como lutar! pic.twitter.com/VzGi8lREm3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 8, 2021

After making his lightweight debut in 2014, Burns returned to welterweight in 2019. He is currently ranked No.2 in the 170-pound weight class.

Edited by Harvey Leonard