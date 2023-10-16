"You barely touched me" - Dillon Danis breaks silence on Logan Paul fight, promises to 'obliterate' YouTube star 

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis turned out to be one of the most disappointing fights in the influencer boxing circuit. In spite of his perceived inexperience in fighting, Paul outboxed Danis for all six rounds of their October 14 match while ‘El Jefe’ struggled to launch a meaningful offence.

Danis was about to lose the fight on the judges’ scorecard but disqualified himself in the closing seconds with a failed guillotine attempt. He put Paul in an uncomfortable spot by digging out his fiance Nina Agdal’s dating history in the lead-up to the fight.

After getting his revenge with a one-sided beatdown, Logan Paul has now added insult to the injury by posting a montage of Danis’ pre-fight claims and fight highlights on his ‘X’ handle.

Interestingly, Dillon Danis replied to the post and accused ‘Maverick’ of running away from him the whole fight. Danis even pitched a rematch with a ‘proper boxing camp’, promising to annihilate Paul.

“You ran from a jiu-jitsu guy for 6 rounds. Every interview you bragged about knocking me out in the first, but guess what? You barely touched me. Give me a proper boxing camp, and considering your pathetic unwillingness to fight, I'd obliterate you.”

Watch the video posted on Logan Paul’s ‘X’ handle and Danis’ reply HERE.

Dillon Danis makes a questionable claim after his loss

Dillon Danis is one of the most inactive MMA fighters in major MMA promotions. During his five-year tenure with American promotion Bellator MMA, ‘El Jefe’ has competed only twice. His last competed in 2019 and had declared the intention to fight out the contract in 2023.

The lifeless performance against Logan Paul on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 PPV card has delivered a lethal blow to his reputation as a relevant name in the MMA world. Fighter reactions to his recent outing stand testimony to this.

In spite of this, Danis posted a two-word post on his ‘X’ handle that angered MMA fans. He wrote:

“UFC next.”

Dillon Danis holds a 2-0 record as a professional MMA fighter. Both his wins came by way of submission and is a relatively famous name among MMA fans. But given his substandard striking and an embarrassing loss in an influencer boxing match, it is unlikely for him to get an opportunity to fight in the UFC.