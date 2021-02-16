"You didn't beat me!" - Colby Covington claims he did not lose to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 despite suffering a broken jaw

Colby Covington recently revealed his thoughts on Kamaru Usman ducking him and calling Jorge Masvidal out at UFC 258. When asked about a potential matchup with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington told Submission Radio:

You know, It's hilarious....Usman's a complete coward. If I would have a win over him the way he has a win over me, I would have wanted to run that back right away. You (Usman) didn't beat me and the fans knew that night in that arena. And everybody around the world knew that was a bullshit stoppage to a bullshit fight. And there's still a lot of stones that are unturned, so there's a lot of unfinished business. He just knows what presents him the hardest challenge and that's me. He is looking for an easy pay day, he's looking for the 'Street Jesus' Masvidal, cause he knows he's (Masvidal) washed up. That fight goes the same way every single time guys. Let's make no mistakes.

Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in what proved to be an underwhelming affair. Kamaru Usman exercised his superior grappling skills to spend a lot of time in clinch control and churned out a decision win against Masvidal.

Colby Covington broke his jaw at UFC 245

Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title against former interim title holder Colby Covington. Colby Covington suffered a TKO loss in the final round of the main event at UFC 245. However, coming out of the fight, Colby Covington felt like there were a lot of factors stacked against him, which included a pair of fouls in the second and third round along with a questionable stoppage.

Colby Covington was considerably beaten up as he conveyed to his corner between the third and fourth rounds that he might have a broken jaw.

"I think I broke my jaw."@ColbyCovMMA is compromised entering the championship rounds #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/nZTwXThtPY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

However, Colby Covington believes the UFC shouldn't have put the audio on broadcast as it rejuvenised Kamaru Usman for the championship rounds. In a post-fight interview, Colby Covington told MMA Fighting:

Is that legal that they can get my corner audio in between rounds? Whether my jaw is broken or it isn’t broken, to get that information in a world championship fight when there’s two rounds left to go. That’s huge information.