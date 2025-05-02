"You are better than him" - Fans expecting a shocker when Dante Leon challenges Tye Ruotolo for gold at ONE Fight Night 31

A growing number of fans believe that Dante Leon has a legitimate shot at claiming 26 pounds of gold under the ONE Championship banner.

The Canadian standout is set to challenge Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, airing live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Leon recently posted a short interview clip on Instagram, where he discussed his highly anticipated showdown with the American phenom.

Watch the video below:

The post quickly garnered an outpouring of support as Leon's followers flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and motivation.

The user @lanky_mongoose wrote:

"You are better than him. All around. You move with intensity and purpose, while they're typically hoping to just outpace most of their competition. Pulling for you, and I'm sure you'll show everyone what's up."

Check out the rest of the comments below:

Comments from Instagram

So far, Leon has been nothing short of stellar since arriving in the world's largest martial arts organization in late 2024.

The 29-year-old began his campaign in the promotion on a high note this past December, needing a little over two minutes to submit fellow IBJJF no-gi world champion Bruno Pucci with an armbar.

A month later, Leon authored a perfect follow-up to his maiden appearance, going the distance with former two-time ONE lightweight submission grappling world title challenger Tommy Langaker to score a unanimous decision win.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon eyes to finish Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo is no stranger to Dante Leon, having faced each other twice in the past.

Now that they get to cross paths for the third time at ONE Fight Night 31, Leon is determined to close the book on their rivalry in emphatic fashion. He said this in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I 100 percent feel like I'm going to win this match. I'm going to try to submit him."

