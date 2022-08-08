"You can avoid a host of ailments and conditions" - When Joe Rogan advocated for testosterone replacement therapy on JRE podcast

Joe Rogan has always been open about his supplementation and health regiment. In episode #1190 of JRE with Joey Diaz, the podcast host explained how Testosterone Replacement Therapy does wonders for his body.

Rogan claimed that TRT makes one's body work better and helps in tackling age-related ailments:

"It makes a big difference... All that matters is that you have it [Testosterone] in your system... This is 2018, hormone replacement therapy exists for a reason and that reason is - it makes you feel way better and makes your body work way better. You can avoid a host of ailments and conditions that are related to your body breaking down due to age, with hormone replacement therapy."

The 54-year-old, however, stressed that such procedures must be done properly under the supervision of medical professionals. He explained that doctors suggest dietary and lifestyle changes to the patient before deciding which hormones they need to be prescribed.

"You're supposed to go to a doctor that's going to test your blood levels, test your nutrient levels and adjust your diet first....This is a many many month process... where they get you off all these different things and then they start adding a little stuff. Add a little bit of growth hormone, add a little bit of testosterone."

What supplements does Joe Rogan take?

Joe Rogan is a true fitness enthusiast. The UFC commentator has on various occasions opened up about the supplements he takes to help him maintain a healthy lifestyle. Let's take a look at some of the supplements Joe Rogan takes.

Rogan has been using Pure Encapsulations Athletic Pure Pack multivitamins for quite a while now.

To fuel up on omega-3 fatty acids, the comedian has added Carlson Fish Oil to his fitness arsenal. In episode #1178 of JRE, Rogan revealed to Dr. Rhonda Patrick that Carlson is his go-to brand for fish oil.

On episode #1474, the podcaster told Dr. Rhonda Patrick that he takes 5000 IUs of vitamin D every day. Vitamin D is known to reduce depression, aging, cancer risks and even increase brain function.

In the 1269th edition of JRE, Rogan stated that he takes Onnit vitamin B supplements every day.

In the same episode with Bryan Callen, Rogan explained that he often takes Athletic Greens' Whole Foods supplements. The UFC legend explained that one scoop of the product has 12 servings of antioxidants.

Being the co-founder of the supplement company Onnit, it is no surprise that the podcast host uses the cognition-enhancing instant drink mix Alpha Brain. Rogan has been using the product since 2010.

