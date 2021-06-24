"You can mix me up with any of those guys" - Kevin Lee eyes potential fights against Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman

Kevin Lee believes a fight between himself and any top welterweight would be a good matchup.

Lee, who is set to move up to 170-pounds at UFC 264 against Sean Brady, feels the UFC could already match him up against the best fighters in the division.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Kevin Lee claimed a fight with Colby Covington would definitely get people interested. 'The Motown Phenom' also mentioned Jorge Masvidal as an appropriate opponent.

Kevin Lee added that his goal is to go after the champion Kamaru Usman, who is regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the eyes of many.

Lee believes there's plenty of good fights for him in his new division and he's willing to take them on one at a time.

"It's a little more exciting, I think you can mix me up with any of those guys and it's kind of matches that people haven't thought of. Whether they're like, 'Oh s**t, that's a really good fight'. You know, me and Colby is a really good fight, me and Masvidal is a really good fight. We kind of had our eyes on each other for a while and of course I'm going after Usman, who now a lot of people are seeing as the pound-for-pound #1. So yeah, it's a whole lot of good fights for me but yeah, for me, I'm taking it one step at a time."

Catch the full interview below:

Kevin Lee has already competed at welterweight in the past. The former lightweight had previously faced Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight showdown in 2019, in a bout that the Brazilian ended up winning.

I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 10, 2021

Kevin Lee will be returning to action at UFC 264

In his return to welterweight, Kevin Lee will be facing a tough test in the form of Sean Brady. Lee last competed in 2020 when he lost to newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Kevin Lee's last victory in the UFC was against Gregor Gillespie in 2019 and 'The Motown Phenom' will aim to replicate a similar performance on July 10.

Edited by Harvey Leonard