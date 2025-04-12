“You have changed my life” - Nico Carrillo grateful for $50,000 reward after dazzling finish of Sitthichai

Former top ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland is on cloud nine, following one of his most impressive performances to date in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 26-year-old Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative made a successul return to the featherweight division, putting together an absolute annihilation of Muay Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

Carrillo delivered the finishing touches on Sitthichai in round two of their scheduled three-rounder, and even took home a US $50,000 bonus in the process, care of ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring following his victory, Carrillo took the time to thank Chatri, after three backflips in the ring.

'King of the North' said:

"I shat myself. Chatri, thank you so much again. You have changed my life once again. I want to stay super active at featherweight."

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nico Carrillo overcame intense self-doubt in victory over Sitthichai: "I kept all the demons at bay"

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo admits that he had to overcome a lot of mental hurdles, fears, insecurities, and doubts prior to his knockout performance against 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last weekend.

Carrillo talked to Bangkok Post and detailed what was going on in his head.

'King of the North' said:

"I'm just so happy and pleased with myself that I kept all the demons at bay, all the voices in my head that were scared, and I didn't want to feel that feeling again. In order to see the sun rise again, you need to get out in the shades."

