While Conor McGregor has long been one of Jake Paul's targets, 'The Problem Chid' has now vehemently hit back at the idea of taking on the Irishman in a fight.

'The Notorious' had never been interested in taking on social media stars, but he recently teased the possibility of facing popular celebrity boxers, including Paul and KSI, during an interview with Sneak Peek. He said:

"The YouTuber nerds... I would consider that a nixer... If I was to pick one out, KSI has a big name in the UK. The Pauls? That Tyson fight is just a strange one to me. I hope Tyson takes his nose off, and you never know I'm sure at some stage, we will go through all of these guys."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (1:15):

Suffice it to say, 'The Problem Child' did not take kindly to the Irishman's comments. Earlier today, in a now-deleted post, the 27-year-old took to X to clap back at the UFC megastar, posting the picture of a McGregor look-alike with the caption:

"Conor, you fell off. Get some help man, and then get back in [the] cage to try and finish that contract. Then say my name. Until then, you know you don’t control a damn thing to do with your fights."

The Irishman's combat sports career has been in a downtrend in recent years. He has only two wins and three losses in his last five fights. Moreover, he hasn't won a single fight since his fight against Donald Cerrone in 2020. While his return fight against Michael Chandler had been announced almost a year back, the bout is yet to come to fruition.

Meanwhile, the younger Paul brother is riding high in his combat sports career. He sports a pro boxing record of nine wins and one loss, with wins against the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, among others.

When Jake Paul named Conor McGregor on his hit list

While Jake Paul seems less than eager to fight Conor McGregor, according to his recent social media post, it wasn't always like that. Earlier in 2021, when the then-still green boxer revealed his boxing hit list, 'The Notorious' was on the YouTuber's hit list.

The infamous list embodies 'The Problem Child's' lofty goals in the sport. It is filled with the names of some of the top stars across boxing and MMA, including the likes of Canelo Álvarez, Kamaru Usman, and Gervonta Davis.

Interestingly, the YouTube celebrity has already taken out a few of the names on the list, including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz.