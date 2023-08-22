"You have to control who teaches your kids" - 'Father' Khabib Nurmagomedov explains how schools can be 'dangerous' for parenting

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has always held strong to his beliefs and been outspoken about them. He has also attributed a lot of his success to his core values.

In a recent public interview with Patrick Bet-David, Nurmagomedov discussed parenthood and controlling what influences children.

“They go to the school, they spend there like 8-9 hours and we don’t know with who they spend time. Maybe these teachers, you don’t even know what they’re thinking, what they have on their mind and you let them to give education to your kids, it’s very dangerous. If you do not agree with these teachers on your life position but you let them teach your kids and when they become 16, you want them to become like you. This don’t work."

Khabib Nurmagomedov also delved into the different approaches he uses for boys and girls.

"You have to control who teaches your kids. And a lot of people miss this. Lot of crazy people, they working in school too and they give education to your kids. You have to control this. And about son and daughter, of course we are not same. This is what I think. Because woman is different and man is different. And I think what I teach my son I cannot teach my daughter. Maybe I am a little bit strong with son and I am very open with my daughter.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov will not push his son to become a professional fighter

In the same interview with Patrick Bet-David, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about giving his son the autonomy to choose his own future.

Nurmagomedov made a humorous reference to 'freedom of speech' or the lack of it between him and his own parent. But, 'The Eagle' stated that his son would be supported in whatever he chooses to do, be it a professional fighter or otherwise.

“Honestly, I’m gonna let him [his son] choose what he wants...not because in my house, we have freedom of speech between son and father... I’m still boss! But I’m gonna let him choose, about professional life, I’m not gonna force him at all... If he says I wanna be like you, I wanna be world champion, this is your choice... I’m gonna help him, but I’d never push him to become professional... but he has no choice about one thing. He is a man and he’s gonna train."

The only aspect of his son's life that will receive zero compromise according to Khabib Nurmagomedov is that his son will train regularly and remain fit.

Check out Nurmagomedov's comments below from 22:30 onwards: