"You'd never do this to me!" - Watch the hilarious interaction between Daniel Cormier and Kamaru Usman after UFC 258

After Kamaru Usman's win over Gilbert Burns, Daniel Cormier interrupted the welterweight champion's photoshoot and engaged in a hilarious interaction with The Nigerian Nightmare.

The 41-year-old congratulated Usman by addressing his impeccable display against Burns before making a lighthearted remark.

"You switched to southpaw and hit him with a power jab. Just know that you would never do that s**t to me, man," Daniel Cormier told Usman.

You can watch the video of the interaction below:

“Just know you’d never do this to me!” 😂 @DC_MMA with some words of wisdom for the champ @Usman84kg! #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/9LolWthHWf — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 14, 2021

Daniel Cormier called it a day after suffering a loss at the hands of Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 in August last year. DC is considered one of the most decorated combat sports athletes of all time, with a remarkable freestyle wrestling and MMA record under his belt.

Kamaru Usman calls out Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman bested his ex-teammate Gilbert Burns to emerge victorious at UFC 258. During his post-fight interview, Usman had some intense words for Street Jesus Jorge Masvidal.

"We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus. He is thinking he is Jesus. We tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight, but he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the fight (before) is because it was on six days notice and he had a built in excuse," said Kamaru Usman.

The Nigerian Nightmare was originally scheduled to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 last year. However, the Brazilian was replaced by Masvidal after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight between Usman and Masvidal went the distance, but the welterweight champion comfortably defeated Street Jesus to defend his belt for the second time.

Immediately after Usman's callout, Malki Kawa, Masvidal's manager, stated that he is ready to make the rematch happen.