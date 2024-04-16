"You can't deny how f**king solid his chin is" - Liam Harrison raves about Superlek's underrated durability

There's plenty to love about ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9's unmatched ability when it comes to striking.

'The Kicking Machine' doesn't seem to have any weaknesses in his well-rounded arsenal, along with a cerebral fight IQ that's well above his peers.

However, according to Liam Harrison, it's Superlek's insane durability and ability to absorb punishment that doesn't get the recognition it truly deserves.

The Thai megastar will look to become a two-division and two-sport champion by challenging Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 168: Denver.

Ahead of this colossal striking extravaganza, Harrison explained why even the heavy-handed Haggerty won't be able to put away the indestructible Superlek.

'Hitman' said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"We can't count anyone in small gloves. But the thing is, even in small gloves, Superlek has never come close to looking like he was going to get stopped. He had a bit of a shaky moment when Takeru landed a horrible liver kick on him. But his chin, you can't deny how fucking solid his chin is. I think he's only been stopped once inside the ring."

Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty won't get past Superlek and Nico Carrillo

In the same interview, Harrison expressed his belief that Haggerty's reign as bantamweight Muay Thai king will come to an end soon.

The 38-year-old fighter said their Brit-on-Brit showdown will unlikely happen since 'The General' won't make it past Superlek or even the No. 1-ranked Nico Carrillo:

"The thing is well he must be very confident to say that, 'Yeah, me and Liam Harrison in England,' because he thinks he's going to beat Superlek and Nico [Carrillo]. And I'll tell you, if he fucking does that, I'll be shocked. You know what I mean? Because that will be fucking huge."

