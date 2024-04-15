"I'll be shocked" - Liam Harrison doubts Jonathan Haggerty's chances against Superlek and Nico Carrillo

By now, it's well established that fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is not fond of his fellow Brit and two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

As such, it comes as no surprise that he'll be rooting for Superlek Kiatmoo9 when he challenges 'The General' for his bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 168: Denver in the promotion's return to the United States on September 6.

There's been no love lost between 'Hitman' and Haggerty, who re-ignited their war of words recently in separate interviews with Sky Sports.

Liam Harrison, for his part, is quite peeved that the double champion has once again been calling him out, considering he's been coming off a knee injury.

Plus, the 38-year-old veteran says Haggerty should instead focus on 'The Kicking Machine' and perhaps even the No. 1 ranked Nico Carrillo, who is also waiting in the wings for a shot at gold.

Harrison told Sportskeeda MMA in a live Q&A session on YouTube:

"The thing is well he must be very confident to say that, 'Yeah, me and Liam Harrison in England' because he thinks he's going to beat Superlek and Nico [Carrillo]. And I'll tell you, if he fucking does that, I'll be shocked. You know what I mean? Because that will be fucking huge."

Meanwhile, Harrison's comments do have some weight on them, considering Superlek already bested Haggerty in combat before.

On the other hand, 'The King of The North' Carrillo has also been knocking out opponents left and right and should give 'The General' a big challenge should they cross paths.

Liam Harrison setting beef with Jonathan Haggerty aside to focus on Katsuki Kitano

In the meantime, Liam Harrison is putting all his energy into his long-awaited comeback fight at ONE 167 against Katsuki Kitano.

'Hitman', who has been out of commission for almost two years, says he'll bring his A-game and remind fans what they've been missing. He added:

"I'm gonna have to be on top of my game. I don't underestimate everyone or anyone. I train all the same for everyone. He gets 100 percent and I'll be going in there and I will fight hard, every fight, no matter who I'm in there against."

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

