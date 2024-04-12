Liam Harrison says he would have finished Jonathan Haggerty if he was in Felipe Lobo's shoes: "He'd have been gone"

Fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison couldn't believe Felipe Lobo wasted a golden opportunity against Jonathan Haggerty.

Back in ONE Fight Night 19 last February, 'Demolition Man' was on the verge of taking away 'The General's' bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the first round of their high-stakes war.

Lobo landed a thunderous right hand that stumbled Haggerty and left him dazed sitting on the ring ropes. As terrific as that moment was, we all know how that fight eventually ended.

The champ-champ regained his bearings and completed a magnificent third-round comeback TKO win to retain his belt.

Liam Harrison recalled that epic slugfest in a recent interview with Sky Sports. According to 'Hitman', Haggerty wouldn't have been so lucky if it was him on the other end of the ring:

"If I'd have hurt him in the first round like Lobo did, I punch two or three times harder than Lobo, that's a fact. I'm faster, I'm stronger, I'm more aggressive and more ferocious. If I'd had gotten Haggerty hurt in the first round like Lobo did, I'd have done him. He'd have been gone."

We've definitely witnessed Liam Harrison go for the jugular countless times throughout his legendary career. Unfortunately, we can't really confirm if that will be the case against 'The General'.

The 38-year-old Harrison has already conceded that a Brit-on-Brit showdown versus Haggerty will unlikely become a reality.

Rewatch the craziness of Haggerty vs. Lobo here:

Liam Harrison's legendary killer instinct will be showcased at ONE 167

After almost two years on the shelf due to a knee injury, Liam Harrison will finally be back in the bright lights of the global stage at ONE 167.

It won't be against Haggerty, though, since the Bad Company affiliate will take on Japan's Katsuki Kitano.

Don't miss 'Hitman's return at ONE 167, which will air live in US primetime on July 7 from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Will Liam Harrison be victrorious in his comeback fight at ONE 167? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion