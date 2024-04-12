Liam Harrison aims to be back at his best at ONE 167: "I want people to remember me for the blood, the guts, the action"

Liam Harrison is looking forward to making up for lost time now that his long-awaited return to the global stage is finally confirmed.

'Hitman' has always been a fan-favorite because of his reputation for giving absolutely everything whenever he makes the walk.

Harrison has missed that feeling, but the chance to do what he does best is finally coming back around, with his return date scheduled for ONE 167 on June 7.

For his fight with Ketsuki Kitano and the ones to follow, the Brit wants to remind everyone what he is all about by going to war for the fans' enjoyment.

He's doing it for himself but as always, putting on a show for everyone in attendance at the Impact Arena in Bangkok or watching around the world is a big motivator.

Liam Harrison told Sky Sports once his return date was penciled in that he's going to be putting in everything he has into what could be the final run of his career:

"I want people to remember me for the blood, the guts, the action, the sweat, the drama, which is what I usually bring to the table when I fight and that's what I'm looking forward to for these next few fights that I've got coming up."

Liam Harrison is excited to get back to work

During his time away from the spotlight, Liam Harrison questioned whether he would ever step back inside the ring.

His last fight against the dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at the time, Nong-O, ended in the first round after he suffered a devastating knee injury.

The recovery process was difficult for the veteran striker, leading to multiple tough conversations about whether it was time to hang up the gloves for good.

Harrison kept on chasing the light at the end of the tunnel, and it now looks like he will get to perform once again.

ONE 167 will air live on June 7 from the Impact Arena in Bangkok as Liam Harrison steps foot back inside the ring.

