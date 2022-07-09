"You down?" - Chris Curtis makes proposition to Darren Till ahead of UFC London, the Brit gives hilarious response

Chris Curtis asked Darren Till on social media to be in his corner for his upcoming fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC London. The request prompted a hilarious response from the Englishman.

Curtis stepped in on short notice after Till pulled out of his proposed clash against 'The Joker' due to an injury. 'The Action Man' revealed that his teammate Sean Strickland is not allowed to enter England and won't be able to corner him. Hence, he asked 'The Gorilla' to be in his corner:

"Hey @darrentill2, Strickland isn't allowed in England also I have a corner spot open. You down?"

Till replied to Curtis' query by posting a hilarious GIF.

Curtis seemingly took Till's reply as an affirmation. He seemed excited to have the Englishman in his corner for the upcoming London card on July 23.

Curtis recently told Helen Yee why Sean Strickland isn't allowed in England. He accused 'Tarzan' of destroying his passport and said that Strickland doesn't want to fight overseas:

"Sean doesn’t have a passport because Sean destroyed his passport to avoid having to go to Abu Dhabi. He didn’t want to fight out of the country so he destroyed it. Well, his passport was lost but I called BS on that. I think that’s bullsh*t, I think that’s total bullsh*t. I’m pretty sure he destroyed it to not have to leave the country because he’s Sean so yeah." (h/t middleeasy.com)

Watch Chris Curtis talk to Helen Yee:

Darren Till has suffered yet another injury

Darren Till has been forced to withdraw from a fight for the fifth time. Since his loss to Robert Whittaker in 2020, the Liverpudlian has found it hard to get back inside the octagon.

He has had fights called off against Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori, Jack Hermansson, and Derek Brunson. Till posted a clip of him receiving treatment after his latest withdrawl.

D @darrentill2 🏻 thanks for messages of support everyone… Be back stronger🏻 thanks for messages of support everyone… Be back stronger 👍🏻 thanks for messages of support everyone… https://t.co/Ms9kZW72ZR

Darren Till has also been on a rocky run as of late, winning only one of his last five fights. He lost his last fight against Derek Brunson via submission.

'The Gorilla' now trains with Khamzat Chimaev. Many tipped that training with a savage like 'Borz' might help Till get back to his best. However, fans will have to wait to see him back in action.

