"You are a f**kin BEAST" - Dana White showers praise on hybdrid athlete Cole Brecka for conquering extraordinary challenge

Dana White had nothing but high praise for Cole Brecka, a hybrid athlete who ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days. It marked an astonishing accomplishment, with Brecka unveiling his endurance and strength of will to be able to go to such lengths.

White took to his Instagram story to highlight Brecka's accomplishments, sharing a picture of him during one of his runs. Given that he runs one of the world's top-tier sports organizations, White was full of appreciation for Brecka's world-class athleticism, who has braved several injuries and food poisoning along the way.

"Congrats @colebreckahealth. You are a f**kin BEAST. The Great World Race. 7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days."

Trending

A screenshot of Dana White's Instagram story

Despite not being an athlete himself, White is known to take relatively good care of himself, having always trained in and out of the gym. On several occasions, he has taken to Instagram to share updates on his physique, having recently leaned out tremendously, as he previously sported a fairly bulky frame.

Additionally, White once worked as a boxercise coach, often working with wealthy clients. This experience was enough for him to boldly accept a boxing match with former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, with whom he previously had a heated feud due to various misunderstandings and conflicts of interest.

Curiously, the pair were once close friends, with White even working as Ortiz's manager. Unfortunately, that could not continue when he became part of the UFC's top executives. Thereafter, the pair's conflicts began and they've never truly seen eye-to-eye since, despite their feud cooling as of late.

Dana White's promotion previously hosted a triathlete in Nate Diaz

One of the most well-known fighters to ever sign with the UFC is former 'BMF' title challenger Nate Diaz. The Stockton legend is known for many things, such as his love for gang culture, handing Conor McGregor his first-ever UFC loss, a world-class gas tank, and being a triathlete.

When not fighting, Diaz is also a registered triathlete, and it comes as little surprise given how elite his conditioning is whenever he steps inside the cage. Unfortunately, he no longer fights in the UFC, having parted ways with the promotion in pursuit of other endeavors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback