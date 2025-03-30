"You f**king idiot” - Gordon Ryan slams Ffion Davies, the best female grappler in the world, for her comments on women competing in BJJ tournaments

Gordon Ryan has once again taken aim at Ffion Davies, the consensus best female submission grappler in the world, for her recent comments about discrimination in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ). According to Davies, not having women competing in a given BJJ competition is discriminatory by nature.

Davies' comments came during an interview with news publication BJJ Eastern Europe. She highlighted the difference in treatment between male and female BJJ athletes, stating that male competitors are given much more publicity than their female counterparts.

Ryan has stated that the "burden of responsibility" to move the female divisions of BJJ forward relies solely on the women competing. But the Welsh star disagrees, and believes that the sports' authorities and event organizers bear some of that responsibility too.

With the debate surrounding athlete pay in BJJ yet to subside, Davies believes that not enough is being done to help make the sport more equal between the male and female divisions.

But her recent comments left Ryan with feelings of frustration, as 'The King' posted an Instagram story to respond to Davis. He wrote:

"It's called free market you f**king idiot"

Gordon Ryan's Instagram story about Ffion Davies

Gordon Ryan confirms whether he will participate at Craig Jones Invitational 2

The Craig Jones Invitational (CJI), founded by his namesake, took the BJJ world by storm in 2024. The CJI took place on the same weekend as the most prestigious grappling tournament in the world, the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships, on Aug. 17-18, 2024.

Jones announced that the CJI would have two divisions, with the winner of each securing a massive $1 million payday.

Jones' intention behind creating the CJI was to help revolutionize athlete pay in BJJ. By hosting the event on the same weekend as ADCC, the Australian was able to lure many of the best BJJ athletes worldwide.

The success of the first edition of Jones' tournament was undeniable, and CJI 2 will take place in 2025, with teams taking on each other to win $1 million.

Gordon Ryan, the arch-rival of Jones, is the star of team New Wave Jiu-Jitsu, who have been confirmed as the first team to compete at CJI 2. But 'The King' recently announced that he will not be participating, as he posted this online:

"If the prize was [$10 billion], on principle I'd rather take a shotgun blast to the face than compete."

