Craig Jones confirms Gordon Ryan’s team, New Wave Jiu Jitsu, will compete at CJI 2

The Craig Jones Invitational 2, set to take place on Aug. 30-31, will see some of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) teams from across the world go to war for the chance to win $1 million. The tournament was founded by his namesake, and Jones recently took to Instagram to confirm the first team for CJI 2.

He previously hinted that New Wave Jiu-Jitsu, the team led by Jones' arch-rival, Gordon Ryan, could feature at CJI 2. The Australian has now confirmed that New Wave Jiu-Jitsu will compete at this year's edition of the grappling tournament.

But Jones did not indicate whether or not Ryan would be a part of the New Wave team.

The Australian submission grappler was once part of a team known as the Danaher Death Squad (DDS), headed by coach John Danaher. Ryan was the team's star athlete, but when relationships soured between Jones, 'The King' and several other teammates, the DDS split.

Jones and Danaher, who now operate as the coach for New Wave, were recently spotted together in what appeared to be a reconciliation. Their recent meeting may have something to do with the announcement of New Wave Jiu-Jitsu's participation in CJI 2.

The 33-year-old recently took to Instagram and said:

"Me and my team have been working very, very hard. We're announcing the first team in the CJI. And that team will surprise you. That is New Wave Jiu-Jitsu. We also have three misfit teams. One from Europe, one from Australasia, and one from the Americas. Take your pick."

Check out Craig Jones' announcement below:

Alexander Volkanovski joined by Craig Jones as UFC 314 fight camp preparations ramp up

Alexander Volkanovski will be aiming to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion at UFC 314 on April 12 when he faces off against Diego Lopes. The pair will clash for the vacant title following Ilia Topuria's decision to relinquish the belt and move to lightweight.

'The Great' is ramping up his preparations for fight night, and was recently joined by his BJJ coach, Craig Jones. The pair have worked together since Volkanovski's clash with Brian Ortega at UFC 266 in 2021, with Jones regarded as one of the most innovative minds in submission grappling right now.

Volkanovski recently took to Instagram and shared several photos of him grappling with his fellow Australian, and wrote:

"Workin’ ≠ Laughin'"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's post featuring Craig Jones below:

