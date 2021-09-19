"You have a fan in me" - A generous Jake Paul gives props to Sarah Alpar following her loss at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

Jake Paul was all praise for Sarah Alpar after her lopsided loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann. Alpar lost the fight via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 30-25, 30-25, 30-26 in Blanchfield's favor.

Blanchfield dominated Alpar on the ground for almost 10 minutes and attempted to land more than 300 strikes. She also came close to finishing the Texas native on several occasions.

However, Alpar's devastating loss isn't going to change what Jake Paul thinks of her. The 24-year-old YouTuber heaped praise on the UFC flyweight for showing incredible perseverance in the fight.

"Win or lose, you have a fan in me @toosweet_alpar for the perseverance," Jake Paul wrote on Twitter.

Paul and Alpar have a history together. When 'Too Sweet' pleaded with her fans to provide her financial support so that she could train better in July this year, it was a generous Paul who offered her a helping hand.

He donated $5,000 into Alpar's account and asked others to do the same by sharing her story to social media. Paul was also dismissive of the UFC's pay structure, which he claims is "unfair."

Alpar is now 0-2 in the UFC. After a successful outing at the Dana White's Contender Series in 2019, she lost her promotional debut against Jessica-Rose Clark last year.

Sarah Alpar is grateful that Jake Paul helped her during financial crisis

There is a common perception of Jake Paul that brands him as a villainous figure in the world of combat sports. Sarah Alpar, however, doesn't agree with that narrative.

The 30-year-old said what Paul did to her changed her life, and she isn't going to judge him, or others, based on their social media presence.

“They changed my life. They changed my camp. They changed... to help me be able to train like I am right now. And it’s been great. Like, man, I’m just so blessed... I’ve really learned [not to] judge somebody based off of social media or anything like that. Talk to them in person, get their story, get to know them who they are. Again, a whole lot of respect for him," Alpar told New York Post.

