What is Sarah Alpar's UFC record?

Sarah Alpar's UFC record is 0-1. Too Sweet's first fight in the UFC took place in September 2020 where she faced Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night 178. Alpar lost the fight in the third round via TKO.

The 30-year-old's previous fight was in Dana White's Contender Series Season 3 in August 2019. Alpar defeated Shanna Young via rear-naked choke in the second round of the fight.

'Too Sweet' competes in the bantamweight division of the UFC and has an overall MMA record of 9-5.

Alpar recently set up a GoFundMe page asking people to donate her money so that she can train properly. Many people have come forward and contributed money to help Too Sweet's cause. A person named Lisa Ferguson donated a significant sum of $25,000 to Alpar.

The 30-year-old has stated that she needs funds to meet the expenses of her gym fees, food and training equipment.

Jake Paul donates $5,000 to Sarah Alpar's GoFundMe page

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..



I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution



It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to express his support for UFC fighter Sarah Alpar. Apart from his tweet, 'The Problem Child' also donated $5,000 to the 30-year-old fighter's page:

"SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play. I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution. It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can," said Jake Paul in his tweet.

This is not the first time the YouTube star has called out the UFC for underpaying their fighters. Paul has criticized UFC president Dana White for not paying his fighters their worth.

'The Problem Child' will next be seen in action on August 28 as he takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round professional boxing match.

