"You don't fast, I thought you are Muslim" - Fans react as Shavkat Rakhmonov enjoys vacation in China with surprising travel buddy Li Jingliang 

Shavkat Rakhmonov has not competed in 2024 as he recovers from a serious ankle injury that occurred while training for his UFC 296 bout against Stephen Thompson. The No.3-ranked welterweight recently shared footage of himself vacationing in China with Li Jingliang.

Fans reacted to the footage. @rafik_raphique asked if Rakhmonov fasts for Ramadan:

"You dont fast ? I thought you are Muslim"

@abdulkarimsabra predicted that 'Nomad' will be champion:

"One day you gonna be the Champion 🙌 so stay humble and be different ❤️🔥"

@chaoyang_5t5 praised Jingliang for his hosting ability:

"@lijingliangmma 👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌 great host!!!!"

@lisergeu85 claimed:

"Geelang met Shavkat with dignity, immediate respect is visible!"

@60bayev_nurs shared:

"Li Jilang seems to have invited him to a guest, he used to speak Kazakh in the past 😂"

@crazy_commentator suggested:

"nomads are climbing the Chinese wall again 😎"

@azizbek_ruz88 praised Rakhmonov, who was raised in Uzbekistan:

"I respect and support an athlete of Kazakh nationality, who grew up in Uzbekistan as an athlete of my Homeland. I believe in you, one day you will definitely bring the championship belt to Uzbekistan and show it to your fans. If you agree with this comment, press like [Uzbekistan flag] 🤝 [Kazakhstan flag]"

@melsa.sulaiman claimed:

"The gang that gangster should aware of 😤"

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena express interest in future bout

Jack Della Maddalena called out Shavkat Rakhmonov following his UFC 299 victory over Gilbert Burns earlier this month. The No.3-ranked welterweight took to Twitter following the call-out, stating:

"I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents"

Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Maddalena doubled down on his interest in facing Rakhmonov, stating:

"He's carrying an injury, I'm carrying an injury. I reckon I'm good to go early August... It's a big title eliminator fight... I think I finish him, I think I go in there and shock the world. A lot of people counting me out, but I reckon I could spark him and then get the title shot."

While both fighters have expressed interest in a fight, it is unclear if the UFC will pit them against one another. Both are under the age of 30 years old, in the top five of the rankings and on a lengthy winning streak, which could lead the promotion to opt to save the matchup for the future.