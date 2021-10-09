"You don't fetch mothers, you don't fetch wives" - Tyson Fury's brother slams Deontay Wilder over backstage altercation 

Tyson Fury's brother Shane has weighed in on 'The Gypsy King's recent backstage altercation with Deontay Wilder ahead of their upcoming trilogy fight. Fury and Wilder, along with their teams, got engaged in a verbal altercation prior to the ceremonial weigh-ins.

The fighters and their teams hurled insults at each other, with both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder making derogatory comments about each other's mothers. According to Shane Fury, it was Wilder who made things personal by talking about Tyson's mother, so it was only fair for 'The Gypsy King' to retort.

Shane said trash-talking should remain between the two competitors involved and fighters should refrain from involving family members:

"Listen, it's just stuff you don't say. 'F your mother' and all that but 'I'm going to, I'd like to have his wife,' so it is what it is. You know what I'm saying? There's certain stuff that you don't say and you don't fetch families into it, you don't fetch mothers or you don't fetch wives. It's all banter but it is what it is," Shane said to iFL TV.

Shane wants Tyson Fury to 'seriously harm' Deontay Wilder in third fight

According to Shane, Wilder is 'terrified' of Tyson Fury which has led to him resorting to playing mindgames the day before the fight. Shane claims his brother will 'demolish' Deontay Wilder in their upcoming trilogy fight. He wants 'The Gypsy King' to inflict serious harm on Wilder during the fight for insulting their mother:

"Listen, they're terrified of the gloves. He won't give you an eye-contact at all until he had to and then he put a big pair of glasses on. He's terrified, and he is. Listen, he should be terrified because there's no tippy tap boxing or... he's going to do a demolition job on him and I believe he is...Talking's done but we've seen little clips of him. You should have seen him in the gloves meet, honestly. He was off crying. It's boxing ain't it? But for this one I fancy, I want Tyson to do serious harm, not after the fight, I mean just bust him within the rounds," Shane Fury said.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have faced each other on two occasions previously. The first fight ended in a draw while Fury picked up a TKO win in the rematch.

