"You didn't finish s ** t" - Tony Ferguson claims Justin Gaethje didn't finish him in their fight; Gaethje responds

Justin Gaethje has responded to Tony Ferguson's claims that he wasn't finished by 'The Highlight' when they clashed at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. Gaethje has taken to Twitter to ask 'El Cucuy' to check out the footage of their fight again.

In a recent tweet, Tony Ferguson claimed that neither Justin Gaethje nor Charles Oliveira managed to finish him when they fought him back in UFC 249 and UFC 256 respectively. While Oliveira picked up a lopsided unanimous decision win against Ferguson at UFC 256, Gaethje registered a TKO victory against El Cucuy in the main event of UFC 249.

“I’ll Give You Elite, F*** You Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. You Didn’t Finish Shit. Told You I’d See You Soon. Crew. Much Easier To See The Targets When They Are In Front. Beyond Disciplined. New Camp, New Times -Champ-CSO-@CervezaMontejo ThisIsForLaRaza.” – Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

When Gaethje noticed the tweet from Ferguson, he was quick to come up with a sharp response of his own.

Charles couldn’t finish you but I certainly did. Check the tape champ. https://t.co/mPwg0tDCGc — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 7, 2021

"Charles couldn’t finish you but I certainly did. Check the tape champ.”

Was Justin Gaethje able to finish Tony Ferguson?

The tweet from Tony Ferguson was strange because Gaethje did finish him in the fifth round of the fight. Perhaps Ferguson was alluding to the fact that he wasn't knocked out and was still on his feet when the referee stopped the fight.

But there's no doubt that Tony Ferguson took an incredible amount of damage in the fight. Gaethje dominated the fight from the get-go and the sickening thud of his strikes echoed through the empty arena. When Gaethje smacked Ferguson in the face in the fifth round, injuring an already open wound, it seemed that El Cucuy signaled to the referee that he doesn't want to fight anymore.

Even in the fight against Oliveira, Tony Ferguson was thoroughly dominated over the course of the three scheduled rounds. Ferguson failed to mount any offense and was mauled in the fight, both on the feet and the ground.

In the first round of the fight, Charles Oliveira took Tony Ferguson down and locked in a vicious armbar that almost ripped Ferguson's arm off had the bell not gone to signal the end of the round. Following two back-to-back losses inside the octagon, Ferguson needs a big win in his next fight to stay relevant in the title picture.