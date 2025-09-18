  • home icon
  • “You gain experience together” - Tye Ruotolo says he and twin brother Kade will continue to evolve with every fight

"You gain experience together" - Tye Ruotolo says he and twin brother Kade will continue to evolve with every fight

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 18, 2025 09:23 GMT
Tye and Kade Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship
Tye and Kade Ruotolo [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is coming off a successful pro MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, and he is thankful for all the help he gets from his twin brother Kade.

Ruotolo dealt young Adrian ‘The Phenom’ Lee the first loss of his career when he finished the Singaporean-American in the second round.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight interviews, Ruotolo gave his brother props.

The 22-year-old said:

“He’s gone through this three times, and it’s cool to see. You know, having a twin brother, it’s really cool. I remember in jiu-jitsu, I was the first one to have a professional jiu-jitsu competition, like in the pros, the big leagues, and it took a while for Kade to kind of get there. So in the MMA realm it was vice versa, you know, he had three different fights, and then he had so much to tell me and so much to show me.”
Needless to say, the Ruotolo twins are two of the most dominant submission grapplers in the world, but now they are also incredible MMA fighters.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 35 with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo have trained together since they were kids practicing jiu-jitsu in the garage at home. Fast forward to a couple of decades later, and they’re still at it.

But now, they are training at a much higher level. Tye Ruotolo says he is thankful for the chance to grow together with his twin:

“It’s always nice to have a brother. You almost feel like you gain experience together, you know? When you watch him fight or when I fight, I feel like he gained some experience today, you know, so I’m just truly blessed to have Kade.”

