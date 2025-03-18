"You could get your feelings hurt" - Chael Sonnen challenges Stipe Miocic's "clouded" opinion on Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight

Chael Sonnen recently discussed Stipe Miocic's comments on who he believes would win a hypothetical Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight and challenged his thought process. He noted that the former heavyweight champion's judgement could be clouded due to the buildup of his bout against 'Bones'.

Miocic predicted that Ngannou would get his hand raised against Jones knowing what he does about each competitor. The former heavyweight champion's opinion is a valid one as he fought both men and knows their strengths.

Sonnen recently posted a video to his Instagram account, where he challenged Miocic's opinion and noted that he didn't believe he was being honest. The former middleweight title challenger mentioned that he could be feeling the affects of his loss to Jones, which saw 'Bones' create animosity:

"Do you believe Stipe gave the answer that he truly believes? Jon Jones got very nasty to Stipe. If you're not aware that that is just the process Jon goes through, you could get your feelings hurt... Jon also likes to be a victim, he just likes that. 'The side that I stand on is righteous', thus needing to make his opponent a very bad guy... I think it offended him. And I think because of that offense, it has clouded the decision to say that Francis would beat him."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments regarding Stipe Miocic's prediction below:

Chael Sonnen confident Jon Jones will accept Tom Aspinall bout

Chael Sonnen recently said that he is confident Jon Jones will accept the highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout against Tom Aspinall, which fans have been clamoring for.

Sonnen uploaded a video to his Instagram account, where he mentioned that if the bout materializes, fans would have to admit that Jones never held up negotiations and was always intending to fight Aspinall:

"Tom Aspinall has announced everything's set for his fight with Jon Jones. I believe that. You can hate on Jon all you want, but when the day comes that that phone rings, there's an actual venue booked, Jon will say yes... The biggest fight of 2025, possibly the biggest fight of all time. But you would still be left to admit that [Jones] never held things up."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

