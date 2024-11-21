"You not getting pardoned bro" - Fans react to Jon Jones' five-word message to Donald Trump and Elon Musk after UFC 309 meeting

MMA fans around the world have had conflicting reactions to Jon Jones' message to Donald Trump and Elon Musk following UFC 309. Many criticized Jones, pointing out that he followed Kamala Harris on social media, while others expressed their admiration for the UFC superstar.

Following his victory in the recent presidential elections earlier this month, Trump marked his presence along with Musk at UFC 309 this past week at Madison Square Garden. The event was headlined by a highly anticipated matchup between Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Soon after dispatching Miocic, Jones celebrated inside the octagon with Trump's signature dance move. Jones then shook hands with Trump and gave the 78-year-old his heavyweight title.

The reigning champion recently posted an edited image of his handshake with Trump on X, which resembled the famous, muscular, bro-inspired handshake between the late Carl Weathers and Arnold Schwarzenegger from the 1980s movie Predator.

Trending

He wrote:

''Ready to restore the republic @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk ?''

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan mocked Jones, writing:

''You not getting pardoned bro''

Another cited Trump's admiration for Jones, writing:

''Trump was genuinely appreciative of Jon Jones giving him the belt. You can see the smile.''

Other fans wrote:

''Why don’t you follow @realDonaldTrump on insta but follow both VP accounts ? No hate at all, just wondering when things changed for you.''

''How do you mean? Are you going to be in the new Trump administration?''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy: Fan reactions to Jon Jones' X post

In the UFC 309 main event, 'Bones' put up his heavyweight title on the line against Miocic. The two-divison champion showcased his excellent striking prowess, as he dropped the 42-year-old to the ground with a spinning body kick in the third round.

Following some ground-and-pound attacks, referee Herb Dean stepped in to call off the fight, awarding Jones a knockout victory.

Jon Jones reacts to the new P4P rankings

Following his successful heavyweight title defense against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jon Jones surpassed Alex Pereira to take the No. 2 spot in the pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings.

In response to the recent rankings, Jones took to X and expressed his pleasure, writing:

''Being ranked number 2 pound per pound at 37 years old, I’m happy with that.''

Expand Tweet

Notably, Alex Pereira pushed for Jones to be the top P4P fighter in a recent Instagram story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback