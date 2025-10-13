"You have to give your ID" - Joe Rogan and Duncan Trussell question why the Donald Trump government has not released the full Jeffrey Epstein list

Joe Rogan and Duncan Trussell seem to be among the many who are disappointed with the Donald Trump administration for failing to deliver on the promise of releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Ad

During episode #2391 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, when Trussell brought up the issue, the UFC commentator laid out his thoughts regarding the infamous document:

“Like the list, it's probably that they don't have like a list in terms of like you have to sign up when you go to the island. Like, but they know the flight logs, right?... Like, if you go on a plane... you have to give your ID. It happens all the time. Like, I have to give my ID all the time. Even if I'm on a private jet. So, they know who is on the planes. They know, like there's there should be a flight manifest and like they probably save those.”

Ad

Trending

Trussell also chimed in, calling out the Senate for voting against releasing the files:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's like how many senators just voted against releasing this s**t man. It's just weird... The Epstein list, they keep voting against that... Also, politically, it can't serve you to be [voting against the list]. Talk about a bad list, the list of people who said, 'Let's protect people who have done horrific s**t to kids.' You don't want to be on that list, but whatever's on that list must be so destabilizing."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Duncan Trussell's comments below (1:28:06):

Ad

While Donald Trump promised transparency about the Epstein files during the 2024 U.S. presidential race, his position on the matter has fluctuated since taking office, with the POTUS even decrying the continued public interest in the files as a Democratic hoax.

Joe Rogan pushes back on Donald Trump's deportation policies

While Joe Rogan was one of Donald Trump's biggest public endorsers during the 2024 U.S. presidential elections, the UFC sportscaster doesn't seem to agree with how the Republican government has handled the immigrant crisis.

Ad

During the same podcast episode, Rogan took aim at the forced separation tactics used by the government-led Immigration and Customs Enforcement to ensure cooperation of illegals, saying:

"When you're just arresting people in front of their kids, just normal, regular people that have been here for 20 years... If they have been productive members of society for 20 years... find them a pathway to citizenship. Find a way where you can do this thing you want to do, which is to keep terrorist, cartel members from getting across the border... Okay, but also have a f**king heart, because if you don't, you're not going to get anybody on your side." [8:26 minutes into the interview]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.