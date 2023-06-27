"You go ahead and wait buddy" - Josh Thomson warns Ilia Topuria against UFC title plans, recalls experiences with matchmakers

Ilia Topuria came out on top against No.5-ranked contender Josh Emmett in his first-ever UFC main event this past weekend. Currently ranked No.9, the win is expected to give him a big boost in the rankings and in his popularity.

'El Matador' discussed his next fight at his post-fight press conference and stated that he would only take on former champion Max Holloway in Spain, and if that doesn't happen, he will wait for his shot at the title. Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson discussed his statements and warned Topuria against being lax towards a title shot.

He said on the Weighing In podcast:

“I really believe if you want to give him somebody and he actually called for Max Holloway in the post press conference. He said I want to fight Max Holloway in Spain. He said otherwise I’m going to wait for my title shot. I’m like you might want to be careful with that. You’re too far away buddy. There’s still too many top level guys that are ranked ahead of you... But I think they gotta give him somebody like a Brian Ortega or Max Holloway, maybe the loser of Yair and Volk... For him to get the next title shot."

Thomson then recounted his own personal experience in the promotion with matchmaker Joe Silva.

"When you start saying things like that at pressers, Dana takes notes. And he [Topuria] said I’ll just wait for my title shot. I remember having conversations with Joe Silva and he’s like, you go ahead and wait buddy. You’ll be sitting out there for six months, eight months and then I’ll give you somebody you don’t wanna fight, you turn it down and I’ll make you wait again. So be careful, man."

Thomson never fought for the title across seven UFC fights in his career.

Ilia Topuria is confident of beating champion Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria extended his unbeaten professional record and made it six wins on the trot inside the octagon.

Topuria did not back down from making strong assertions after his first-ever main event victory. He targeted the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and confidently stated that he could finish him.

He said at the post-fight presser:

"I know that I can finish anyone in this division. So, Josh [Emmett] was tough tonight. But I beat him pretty easy. And it's not going to be different with Alex [Volkanovski]... I'm going to knock him out in the first round, second round. If not, I'm gonna dominate him for five rounds."

