"You goin' down" - Rapper Rick Ross makes bold prediction on Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, calls it 'biggest fight you n***as seen'

It's safe to say that Rick Ross is excited for Saturday as Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will finally settle their longstanding rivalry in the ring. The two men will compete for the WBA Super, WBC, IBF and WBO welterweight titles to crown the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

Their bout is one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the last decade, with both men undefeated and still in their prime. On Twitter, Michael Benson shared an Instagram story from Rick Ross, where the rapper gave his prediction for the upcoming Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford bout.

While hyping up the fight, Rick Ross described the matchup as the biggest fight fans will ever see, before expressing his support for Terence Crawford, saying the following:

"Terence Crawford or Errol Spence, who you puttin' your money on? This is the biggest fight you lowlifes done seen in a long time. You already know Terence Crawford, my n***a. What y'all wanna do? What y'all wanna do? TC, that's my guy. Like I said, this the biggest fight you n***as seen in your whole life. Especially for you young n***as. But look, Errol Spence, you goin' down."

Ross has a point when describing the magnitude of the bout. It is akin to another all-time great boxing rivalry: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao. Furthermore, both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are champions.

Both men will be looking to establish themselves as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world with a dominant performance.

Rick Ross' relationship with Jake Paul

While the two may not be best friends, Rick Ross and Jake Paul appear to have some degree of friendship. The two men have had past dealings with each other, with the rapper once famously offering to pay a sum of $10 million to anyone willing to fight 'The Problem Child' on short-notice.

This happened last year after Tommy Fury was denied entry into the United States, preventing his bout with Jake Paul from taking place. This was quickly followed by Tommy Fury's replacement, Hasim Rahman Jr., also withdrawing from the bout due to struggles with weight-cutting, prompting Ross to make the offer.